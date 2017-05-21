This Rapper Has Been Helping Kanye West Find His 'Creative Voice' in Wyoming

While most assumed he was out there alone, thanks to several reports we now know that GOOD Music president Pusha T has been visiting Yeezy to help him find his voice once again.

It has been known for over a week that Kanye West is hiding out in Wyoming to reconnect with his music and his creative vision.

"He inspires Kanye to write," a source told Page Six, "Kanye's trying to find his creative voice again, and he has people there to help him get, and stay, on track. He's still a little off and is trying to get himself back."

Another told said that the isolated nature of his retreat is not a cause for concern, but in fact fairly consistent with his previous creative endeavors, saying, "He likes to work in remote places and be in the middle of nowhere as much as he can be."

The source added, "That's his patter. It's what he always does...He's not in some 'struggle' to find his creative voice. Any creative endeavor he's done, there's a start to the process and he wants to figure out what he talks about. It's a creative journey every time and he starts from scratch."

It also seems that Kanye may not be quite as cut off from the real world as previously thought, as Page Six also reported that Ye was seen in Calabasas, California over the weekend.

