Breaking: Multiple Dead From Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert in England

Footage has already been released from within Manchester Arena thanks to social media, and the singer herself is reportedly "OK," according to Variety .

An explosion occurred at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on Monday night, killing multiple people and injuring others. Police reports confirm that two "loud bangs" that sounded like explosions occurred inside the packed venue, causing both injuries and fatalities as well as widespread panic.

Majid Khan, 22, who was in attendance at the concert, tells The Independent, "I and my sister, along with a lot of others, were seeing Ariana Grande perform at Manchester Arena, and we were all exiting the venue when around 10:40-10:45pm, a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena."

Khan added, "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit Trinity Way and that was blocked so everyone was just running to any exit they could find as quickly as they could. Everyone was in a huge state of panic, calling each other as some had gone to the toilet whilst this had gone off, so it was just extremely disturbing for everyone there.”

Local police released a statement warning others to stay away from the area, while individuals within the arena posted videos of the panicked aftermath.