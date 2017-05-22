While Celine Dion Sang Her Heart Out, Lil Uzi Vert Was in the Audience Doing This...

Apparently, his rule-bending applies to the traditional crowd behavior at the Billboard Music Awards, too, where the “Money Longer” rapper was spotted puff, puff passing during Celine Dion’s breathtaking performance.

Hip-hop’s rap and roll rockstar Lil Uzi Vert will not be confined by any rules or conventions, as loudly declared by him through his music and beatnik fashion sense.

Beautifully attired in a white, puffed-sleeve gown, the legendary songstress crooned her Titanic film classic “My Heart Will Go On” for the awards show audience, which included young Uzi and fellow superstar Machine Gun Kelly. Sneaking in a quick puff from the blunt, MGK passed it to the typically breezy and carefree Uzi, who then gave us a preview of Dion’s performance while he huffed from the joint.

“Beautiful,” he complimented Dion.

The pressing need for the rapper-rock star’s attendance came in the form of a trio of nominations. His verse on Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” slid him into a Top Rap Song and Top Rap Collaboration nod. As a solo act, he was also tossed a nomination for Top New Artist, seated beside other industrymates like Desiigner. Though they were beat out by Zayn Malik in the category, while others also blew past Uzi for his other two nods, the Philly native did some blowing of his own to stay high above the competition — if you know what we mean.

See what life on cloud nine at the BMAs looks like for Lil Uzi in the video below.