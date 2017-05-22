Drake Made Nicki Minaj Feel Some Type of Way at the Billboard Awards

But a triumph as abundant as Drizzy’s just wouldn’t be one without a bow to the Young Money family partially responsible for it all, and more narrowly, its leading lady, Nicki Minaj .

Drake and his OVO reign at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards became the biggest talk of the evening and the internet on Sunday night (May 21).

Making his way on stage for his third victory, the Top 200 Billboard Album with Views, Drake used his award acceptance speech this time to send nods to fellow A-listers. Starting with actress Vanessa Hudgens, the More Life artist sang admiration for her beautiful ensemble and presence at the award show. In the only way we’d expect him to, the Champagne Papi followed up the praise with even more crush-worthy social media affection as well.

The recognition didn’t go without notice from Ms. Minaj, though, who is hilariously seen asking, “Oh, excuse me? What about me?” after Hudgens glimmering moment from Drizzy. One beef squash with Ludacris later, Drake made sure to save a special address for the femcee and their post-Omeeka reconciliation.

“I wanna say, Nicki Minaj, I’m so glad we found our way back because I love you and I could never ever ever see it any other way,” he said.

The Pinkprint raptress, of course, returned the love and seconded Drizzy’s Young Money salute for their shared label boss, Lil Wayne.

We couldn’t see it another way either, Drizzy.

