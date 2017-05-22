Lil Wayne Had the Best Reaction to Drake's Dad's Purple Suit

And if there was anyone who couldn’t have been more impressed with Mr. Graham’s purple getup while he joined his son on stage, it was the Young Money top dog himself, Lil Wayne .

Drake’s 13 trophies at the Billboard Music Awards called for a justifiable celebration, as the Champagne Papi was accompanied by nothing but family on stage: Young Money, OVO and, of course, the bloodline with his dapperly decked-out dad, Dennis Graham.

Handing a kudos of his own, Mr. Graham stood at the front of the stage’s crowd as his son threw him a thumbs up for his purple, tailored ensemble.

“So, I got my whole family up here,” Drizzy began in his speech for the commemoration. “Look at my dad — looking all sharp.”

Drake continued his special thanks for Weezy, crediting him as the catalyst behind his conquering music career as well as “the love of his life,” as he put it, Nicki Minaj. He even shouted-out Adele, whom he dethroned as the most-awarded Billboard artist for the evening.

“I wanna say hold tight, Adele,” he said. “Because when the new ting drops you will crawl your way back to get the record back.”

Just as he finished up his brief acknowledgments with a little toilet humor, Wayne made sure to keep the Graham fam patriarch so fresh and so clean before his stage exit by hilariously dusting his shoes off. Once finished, Weezy snapped him off with an old school jive gesture as fans, accordingly, were sent into a comic frenzy.

Now that’s what we call pop style.

See Mr. Graham’s fresh purple number and Weezy’s maintenance for it in the posts below.