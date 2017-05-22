That Moment Mary J. Blige Cried When She Met Up With Lauryn Hill

So after linking up with longtime friend and legendary neo-soul, reggae and hip-hop queen Lauryn Hill , with fashion goddess icon Naomi Campbell also in the building, Mary’s emotional reaction was nothing short of absolutely necessary.

Upon the unveiling of her 13th studio release, Strength of a Woman , and her glorious rise above an emotionally taxing divorce, Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige has sent us all into our emotions for the past few months.

At the founding Fugees member’s 2017 Mawazine Festival appearance in Morocco, she found herself among Mary and Ms. Campbell presumably in a quick backstage photo op, as captured in a video by Raheem Robinson. As Lauryn and the songstress exchange hugs, we see a tearful Mary completely humbled in the presence of fellow royalty. While the conversation between the ladies is imperceptible, Campbell’s request is heard above all of the room’s murmur.

“I want a picture with the girls!” she excitedly said before the ladies gather for more conversation and photos.

Of the annual music festival held in Rabat, a statement from its organizers expressed just as much gratitude for Ms. Hill’s presence as well.

“It is a golden voice and an exceptional artist who will come for a memorable concert in Rabat,” the statement reportedly read.

Golden indeed.

See the Black woman magic of Lauryn, Mary and Naomi pour over in the video below.