Things Got Hot and Heavy Onstage Between Trey Songz and This Fan

By the looks of his recent lusty stage delivery for concert fans, the “Touchin, Lovin” singer has also taken R&B heartthrob to an insanely new level that began on stage and is left up to the imagination thereafter.

Upon the release of Virgina-bred crooner Trey Songz’s seventh studio album, Tremaine , he took the music world on an ear-pleasing adventure of the sweet, the savage and everything in between on just 15 tracks.

In the video captured by a fan among the squealing front row crowd, Trey is seen putting the hottest moves on one lucky fan while she enjoys the exchange from her seat onstage. He first invites her to undo his button-up shirt, which peels open to reveal his firmly-cut abs as fans excitedly egg her on. Moving in even closer to her, Trey wraps his arms around her as the two keep their hands-on caressing rated M for mature.

In the next clip from the seductive stage show, Trey finds himself straddled between the fan’s legs while he continues to serenade her. He slowly strips off his now unbuttoned top, exposing his bare chest to the fan and back to the screeching audience. In his final move, one that sent fans into full-blown faint-worthy mode, Trey tells her that the two can finish up backstage as he picks her up and the two dip off behind the blacked-out stage. She chucks a deuce to the audience as one fan hilariously asks if they can “take [her] with them” too.

Call him Mr. Steal Yo' Girl, yo' show and yo' heart. See why in the video below.