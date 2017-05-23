Could DJ Khaled Become the New CEO of Epic Records?

According to unofficial sources, his next move may be crashing the higher-up offices over at Epic Records as well.

It doesn’t take much for hip-hop’s No. 1 hypeman DJ Khaled to turn up the energy at any given event, like his surprise pop-up at UC Berkley’s graduation ceremony last week (May 19).

Page Six reports that Khaled has been gunning for the position following the departure of music mogul L.A. Reid. A source allegedly revealed that he’s confident that he’d be a good match for the position for a simple enough reason: he gets the job done.

“He was petitioning to get that job,” the source allegedly revealed. “He’s like, ‘I make more happen than anyone in the game, why would I not be considered to run the label?’”

On the other hand, a presumably different source debunked that certainty, explaining that Khaled isn’t quite qualified for such a position. Labeling him a “big hype machine,” the source added that execs from Columbia Records or RCA Records would fill Reid’s vacancy, the site adds. That is, once Epic Records makes a decision.

“Not even Epic execs know what’s going on,” the source allegedly said. “There’s been no communication.”

Reports of Reid’s resignation came with rumors which have not yet been confirmed. Some cited sexual harassment allegations while others claimed his “diva” disposition led to the separation.

“That’s been going on for decades,” a Page Six source reportedly revealed of the sexual harassment claims. “He doesn’t have a superstar roster to spend what he spends and be the diva that he is. [Sony CEO Rob Stringer] wasn’t having it. He wants to put his own people in and clean a lot of baggage out.”

Either way, just make sure the young don Asahd gets first pick on office space should Khaled make the cut after all.