Kendrick Lamar Pulls Up on Future's 'Mask Off' Remix

As promised, DJ Envy debuted the full remix at 9 a.m. on Power 105.1 complete with a hypnotizing K-Dot verse that made the early morning anticipation all worthwhile.

After one-third of the Breakfast Club morning show, DJ Envy previewed Kendrick Lamar ’s verse on Future ’s platinum-certified “Mask Off” single on Tuesday (May 23), the surprise collaboration had the entire FutureHive buzzing in excitement.

Following up Fewtch’s first verse and molly- and Percocet-ridden chorus, Kung-Fu Kenny delivered a steady, moderate flow over the Metro Boomin-produced track. Spitting calmly through abstract braggadocio, Kendrick has just one question for those still talking numbers: “How y’all let a conscious n**ga go commercial while only making conscious albums?”

This wouldn't be the first time the Compton emcee found himself among the Atlanta rap circle, let alone spitting beside Fewtch. On ATL's superproducer Mike-WiLL-Made It's "Buy the World" track, the Purple Rain rap star handled vocals while K-Dot spit lethal bars after Lil Wayne.



Prior to Envy’s announcement of the K-Dot remix, Fewtch also veiled a teaser at the collabo via Twitter.

“FBG X TDE,” he tweeted early Tuesday morning. Raking in a swarm of replies from thrilled FutureHive fans, there’s no question that the now-released remix has landed both Fewtch and K-Dot another W for 2017.

See how the rapid unveiling of the remix unfolded and listen to the official “Mask Off (Remix)” with Kendrick in the posts below.