This Is How Drake and Tory Lanez Reportedly Squashed Their Beef

For many fans, the hatchet burial between the men came as a pleasant, but unexpected, surprise, and now there are reported details on how it all came about.

The dawn of a new industry date arrived when Toronto hip-hop VIPs and former rivals Drake and Tory Lanez posted a peace treaty-confirmed photo last week (May 18).

TMZ reports that a week prior to the photo announcement of the beef squash, Drizzy and Tory patched things up after a phone call. Allegedly, friends of both artists encouraged them to set their differences aside and hash things out man to man, according to TMZ. Once one of the “Say It” crooner’s friends phoned up one of Drake’s, the two men successfully reconciled and ended up in New York City together where they posed for the photo together.

Besides, the alleged sources told TMZ there was a greater good that they both could agree called for conciliation: their Toronto home turf.

Now that we have that taken care of, about that Tory and Drizzy collaboration…