Mary J. Blige Reportedly Broke Up a Fight Last Night

But even as she's battled her own drama, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul still found a way to help subdue some of the mess that went down involving a reportedly drunken Kate Moss at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday (May 21).

Lately, things have been looking up for R&B icon and prized hip-hop soul vocalist Mary J. Blige following the release of her Strength of a Woman opus while navigating a messy divorce.

According to The Sun, Mary and several attendees at the Fashion for Relief festivities, a charity event, broke up an altercation between the 43-year-old supermodel and another individual. The Sun adds that the scuffle was well on its way to turning physical before the “No More Drama” songstress stepped in to diffuse the blowup. Despite the unnamed woman being removed from the event when other guests stood in Moss’s corner after the ruckus, some sources reportedly revealed that she had been throwing back several bottles of wine since Sunday morning and even became a little destructive, tossing around flower arrangements.

Leading up to the altercation, the source also allegedly said that the woman approached Moss and “started squaring up,” to which Moss took reasonable offense. After she was removed, Moss continued enjoying the event with friends and other guests.

Though representatives from the event have remained tight-lipped, we’re happy to know Mary and other attendees were able to jump in before things took a turn for the worse.