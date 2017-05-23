Nicki Minaj Had a Talk With Ellen DeGeneres About Those Nas Rumors...

But let Ms. Minaj tell it during her sit-down with good friend and show host Ellen DeGeneres , and the two are simply occupying their fellow thrones as the queen and king of the New York borough.

After a cuddly photo of Queens-bred raptress Nicki Minaj and Queens-bred rap legend Nas nearly broke the matchmaker side of the internet, several rumors of a possible fling between the two hip-hop VIPs swiftly emerged.

In a clip shared from Nicki’s Ellen appearance, the humorist hilariously grills Nicki on the rumored love thing with Nas. After a classic cackle from the megastar femcee, Ellen sings praises about Nas for being a good guy, while Nicki follows up with his “king” status. Ellen then reveals the snuggly photo of the two in question, where she says the relationship looks like “it’s happening” between the rap icons. If you'll recall, Nicki teamed up with the Illmatic emcee in 2012 for her "Right By My Side" visuals, in which Nas acted as her love interest. Buzz of a love affair between the two also surfaced then, but Nicki kept it classy per usual.



“He is the king of Queens, and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens,” she elaborated for Ellen. “And so, he’s a rap legend. I have a lot of respect for him. And he’s kind of cute, too!”

When Ellen gets a little more curious, she asks whether they’ve had “sleepovers” yet, to which Nicki shares a surprising response.

“We have!” she confirms. The Pinkprint rapper further explains that she goes to his house for their slumber parties because she doesn’t want his coming to her house to seem “too forward.” Of course, as Ellen points out in a comedic way, it puts Nicki in control in case she ever wants to cut one of their overnight visits short.

But don’t get it twisted — Nicki’s keeping the goods locked away, she revealed.

“We didn’t do the —", Nicki begins, before Ellen finishes her sentence with, “The nasty?”

“Because I’m just chillin’ right now. I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man — I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for him. He's so dope."



Tell us how you really feel, Nicki!

See her latest dish on the Nas dating rumors in the video below.