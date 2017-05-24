Chris Brown's 2-Year-Old Daughter Shows Us That She's Truly Her Father's Child

Aside from her fun-sized, fashion-forward attitude , little miss Royalty may also be giving her daddy a run for his money, his stage and his fans after an adorable mirror performance.

Chris Brown’s 2-year-old daughter Royalty Brown has played a major role in the life of her R&B icon father.

Posted to the Instagram of Royalty’s mother’s, Nia Guzman, young Roro shares the cutest rendition of the “If You’re Happy and You Know It” children’s song we’ve seen yet. Guzman’s hashtag-ridden caption hints that Royalty is preparing for her third birthday on Saturday (May 27), which also explains her pretty black tutu and dazzling jewelry.

When it comes to this performance thing, Royalty’s a natural. From her stage presence all the way down to the recovery moments after she accidentally drops her ring, the young starlet in training is well-prepared for a Team Breezy audience all of her own.

It may be time to make some stage room for little Roro, Chris!

Watch the cuteness overload starring Royalty Brown in the video below.