Here's How Gucci Mane Is Celebrating His One-Year Prison Release Anniversary

On Friday (May 26), an entire year will have arrived since the early and highly praised prison release of Atlanta’s trap music pioneer Gucci Mane.
And what better way to honor this cause for celebration than the highly awaited project release that he promised us in the beginning of the year?
The album, dubbed Drop Top Wop, formerly known as Drop Top Wizop, was announced in January via Twitter. Now that we’re only two days away from the official release, he’s also shared more teasers from the album.
"May 26 last year I walked outta prison!” Gucci wrote on an Instagram post with the handwritten track list of Drop Top Wop. “May 26 this year I'm dropping #DropTopWOP."
Consisting of 10 tracks, Gucci assisted the announcement with the presumable release time of 10:17 a.m., his numerical signature bred from his grandfather’s Alabama home and represented through his self-founded record label, and the wedding date for him and his now-fiancée, Keyshia Kaoir. The project will be produced by frequent collaborator and sound genius Metro Boomin with guest appearances from Migos’ Offset, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross and Young Dolph. Oh, and there’s a mysterious “Gucci Boomin” executive producer credit listed, too.
Prepare for a spring return of East Atlanta Santa this weekend, and check out Gucci’s penned track list below.
(Photo: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)
