Meek Mill Sued for Deadly 2016 Concert Shooting

Though no arrests have been made, the family of one of the victims, 31-year-old Travis Ward , who was also celebrating his birthday during the concert, will be seeking more justice by way of a lawsuit against the Philly emcee and the concert's venue, Oakdale Theatre.

The fatal shooting after MMG rap star Meek Mill’s Connecticut concert in December 2016 left two individuals dead and two injured, a tragic end for fans who attended the evening performance.

According to the Hartford Courant, Ward’s family indicates a lack of security measures under the premise that Meek’s concerts are known for ending in gun violence. One of the injured fans from the shootout, Nathan Mitchell, is also a plaintiff named in the lawsuit that will seek upward of $15,000 in damages. Joel Faxon, the attorney behind Ward’s family and Mitchell, reportedly pointed out several of Meek’s song titles, which he believes to be inciting of violence.

"With song titles like 'Body Count' and ‘Ooh Kill ‘Em’ that praise indiscriminate killing and mayhem, the potential for tragic incidents like this should have been properly anticipated and planned for by Meek Mill, his concert promoters and the Oakdale Theatre," Faxon reportedly declared.

He added that Oakdale, which is owned by global live entertainment giant Live Nation, was “grossly understaffed” and “ill-equipped” to handle Meek’s concerts and they fell short in implementing a necessary “strong police” presence.

“They were innocent bystanders who ended up in a war zone,” Faxon reportedly stated. He also said that no evidence that Ward was a target in the shooting exists, nor did he have a weapon.

No official statements from Meek or Live Nation’s camps have been released yet.