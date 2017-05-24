Nicki Minaj Has a Few Words for the Culprits Behind the Manchester Bombing

Several artists have stepped forward to share their thoughts and prayers for the victims and Grande, including Queens native femcee Nicki Minaj. But she’s also got a powerful testimony for the Manchester community amid the heinous actions of the evildoers.

It’s been two days since the deadly Manchester Arena bombing that claimed 22 lives after pop songstress Ariana Grande ’s concert on Monday night (May 22).

As TMZ caught up with the “No Frauds” raptress while she made her way through the airport, a reporter asked whether she’d be steering clear of the UK territory for touring.

“No, because we don’t operate in fear,” Ms. Minaj confidently responded. “Nope!”

Agreeing that avoiding Manchester would only send a message to the culprits that “they win,” the reporter reminded her of what a powerful statement she was making, to which she responded, “I’m a powerful woman.”

After sending more love to the citizens of the UK and Grande, Nicki later confirmed that she’d still hit Manchester on her next tour run in 2018. Another man took it as an opportunity to segue into more political territory, questioning her thoughts on Donald Trump. Her cold shoulder to the question was evidence that she’s clearly not a fan of the former reality television star, but she did place the apparent Trump supporter in the interviewee spotlight instead.

“Oh yeah? What do you like about him?” she asked when he told her that he voted for the 70-year-old. After he explained his confidence in Trump’s presidency, like bringing jobs back to America, Nicki asks, “And what country are you from?”

Her dismissive reaction and snub to his answer, “America,” and peace sign to the reporters is more than justifiable.