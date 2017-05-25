50 Cent Is Literally Counting Down the Days Until He Doesn't Have to Pay Child Support

What will come to an end soon however, according to Fif, is the whopping amount of cash he’s shelled out in child support payments for the soon to be 20-year-old Marquise Jackson.

What seems to be the never-ending beef saga between Queens rap and showbiz heavyweight 50 Cent and his first-born son’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins , has unfortunately continued to make rounds on social media.

In the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ artist and film star’s normal Instagram comedy fashion, he posted a hilarious meme from a father in a graduation cap, right in time for May’s graduation season.

“Graduating from child support 20 years,” the meme reads, “to all my other brothers hang in there.”

Fif just couldn’t let up on an opportunity to remind Tompkins that he would soon be receiving the same “honor,” and aimed his two cents — or, try about $30,000 worth of thoughts — at her.

“LOL 4 months left. No more free ride,” he wrote in the caption. “She might want to get a job now.”

Afterward, in what appears to be the comments section, he revealed the whopping $1,369,400 he claims to have already coughed up in child support with a little over $30,000 left to pay. It took nothing for Tompkins to catch wind of the shade, and did some corrections on the number-crunching herself. Reminding him that he’s actually got five months left instead of four, she added that his priorities shouldn't be on the money he lost, but the time he lost with his 19-year-old son.

“Awwwwwe… I get it, today is the day that marks the anniversary of you getting shot 5 times (not 9, remember I was there), May 24, 2000,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “This day brings back the memories of me being by your side. I know it hurts to see I'm no longer in your life. I took you, along with your police report and your order of protection, to my Mother's house to heal, when your family had nowhere for you to go. Get out of your [feelings] Man/child... it's ok to move on…”

We’ll be the first to say that we hope a settlement of differences will arrive between both parents sooner than later and for the sake of Marquise.

See Fif’s latest shade and Tompkins's corrections to it all in the posts below.