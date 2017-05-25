Guess Who DJ Khaled Finally Got on a Track?

I Talked To
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
DJ Khaled is still gearing up for the release of his R&B and hip-hop star-studded Grateful project, and he’s not letting a second slip by without reminding everyone of it.
And after recently recruiting talents like Chance the Rapper, Quavo and Justin Bieber, Khaled just majorly strengthened the roster with Roc Nation’s Barbadian Bad Gal, Rihanna.
In a slew of celebratory posts honoring RiRi, Khaled confirmed the collaboration on Instagram, proving “them” wrong.
“They said Khaled can’t get [Rihanna] vocals!” he penned in the caption. “Tell they I said, Hi! [Rihanna] vocals is in! God is the greatest!”
Tagging Rihanna’s Jay Z-led Roc Nation label home on the post, Khaled is as enthused as we’d expect him to be after nabbing fresh sound for the upcoming album. No word on whether RiRi will be riding solo on her own track or joined with other collaborators has been revealed just yet. However, we’re confident that with Khaled’s knack for sound hybrids, such as the four-man “I’m the One” single, will do enough justice on whichever track Rihanna ends up on anyway.
See his confirmation on her collabo in one of the many Rih-posts below.
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BMI)
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
The Notorious B.I.G. changed the face of not only New York hip-hop, but hip-hop in general. Now, twenty years since we lost him, let's take a look at all of Big's connections by way of Six Degrees of Separation.
COMMENTS