Guess Who DJ Khaled Finally Got on a Track?

And after recently recruiting talents like Chance the Rapper , Quavo and Justin Bieber , Khaled just majorly strengthened the roster with Roc Nation’s Barbadian Bad Gal, Rihanna .

DJ Khaled is still gearing up for the release of his R&B and hip-hop star-studded Grateful project, and he’s not letting a second slip by without reminding everyone of it.

In a slew of celebratory posts honoring RiRi, Khaled confirmed the collaboration on Instagram, proving “them” wrong.

“They said Khaled can’t get [Rihanna] vocals!” he penned in the caption. “Tell they I said, Hi! [Rihanna] vocals is in! God is the greatest!”

Tagging Rihanna’s Jay Z-led Roc Nation label home on the post, Khaled is as enthused as we’d expect him to be after nabbing fresh sound for the upcoming album. No word on whether RiRi will be riding solo on her own track or joined with other collaborators has been revealed just yet. However, we’re confident that with Khaled’s knack for sound hybrids, such as the four-man “I’m the One” single, will do enough justice on whichever track Rihanna ends up on anyway.

See his confirmation on her collabo in one of the many Rih-posts below.