Lil Uzi Vert and Offset Are Bumping Heads Over Religion

And that’s exactly what’s happening between Migos ’s Offset and his “Bad and Boujee” collaborator, Philly rap rock star Lil Uzi Vert .

Let’s face it: religion and personal faith has never been an easy topic, especially when dissenting opinions clash.

Assumingly, it all began when Offset shared his criticism against his fellow rap stars dripping themselves in inverted cross chains, also known as the upside-down cross and the Cross of Saint Peter. As some religious purists point out, the significance of the symbolism has been debated for its link to the anti-Christ and Satanism.

After other fresh industry faces such as “Look at Me” artist XXXTENTACION and Chicago rapper SahBabii clapped back at Offset for his snub to their use of the image, Uzi personalized his response to the Atlanta emcee.

The “XO Tour Lif3” rapper put his art skills to the test with a drawing of an inverted cross stamped in on the forehead of a smiley face. Next to it, a larger upside-down cross is found with three sixes below it, and Uzi made sure to grab Offset’s attention by tagging him in the drawing.

“I will pray for you my brother,” Offset responded. Returning the favor, Uzi said that he’d keep him in his prayers as well.

“In trap church, huh,” he replied to Offset. “[I’m gonna] pray for you.”