That Time Mariah Carey Thought She Could Deflect Bullets From a Gun...

This recognition applies everywhere, including in front of the camera for the upcoming comedy film The House , where Mimi refused to let anything — even bullets — kill her shine.

From her many years in the A-list circle of Hollywood, you can call songstress-songwriter Mariah Carey a full-time mother, part-time actress, high-selling music artist and all-time diva.

In her cameo for the movie, Mimi defended her diva status after discovering that they would kill her off in the movie by shooting her, so says co-star Rob Huebel to SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio.

Huebel claims that Mimi, who was cast as herself in the film, instead wanted to channel her inner Wonder Woman and change up such a fatal happening in the script.

“She was like, ‘I don’t think my character would get killed by bullets. What if I deflected them like Wonder Woman?’” Huebel recounted. “They were like, ‘Mariah, we don’t have time. You’re getting paid so much money. We have you for one day. We don’t have time to argue with you. Just do it.’ She just didn’t want to do what they wanted her to do.”

But that wasn’t even the beginning of it, he said. Earlier in the day, before cameras rolled, Carey had also shown up four hours late and requested white roses and stuffed lambs in her trailer. Not that any of that would come as much surprise to those who know her closely, and especially after she dominated the No. 1 spot for Complex’s lists of artists with the craziest tour riders. White roses don’t even begin to compare to 80 security guards, a Rolls-Royce, 100 doves and 20 white kittens (yes, actual kittens).

He added that she additionally gave the movie team a hard time with a song she was supposed to perform, which she also allegedly refused. Even still, Huebel pointed out, there’s a chance she’ll remain in the film.

“Just know, if you see her, they had to work for it,” he said.

Listen to his full report on Mimi’s diva disposition in the audio below.