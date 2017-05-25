Crazed Rihanna Fan Arrested After Trespassing on Her New York Penthouse

But when a 33-year-old obsessed fan literally turned up for the Anti songstress at her penthouse, his consequential arrest should serve as a lesson for any other fan taking things a bit too far.

Roc Nation’s Barbadian bad gal Rihanna and her global Rihanna Navy is known for turning the fandom all the way up for her tours, music, fashion and all things RiRi.

According to E! News, Salmir Feratovic was booked on criminal trespassing charges after making his way to the New York City apartment building. The arrest came after a member from the NYPD reportedly confirmed that he had been there before, but was prohibited from returning. E! News further states that he had a rap sheet of earlier arrests that included a May 2016 arrest for the same trespassing offense at the same location.

Though officials didn’t directly mention the bad gal, there are mysterious (and rather creepy) Facebook postings from an individual with the same name as Feratovic’s to consider. In March, the user left a comment on Hollywood Life’s Facebook post about Rihanna’s Bates Motel sex scene asking, “Why [is she] not with me?” No statements from Feratovic or Rihanna’s camp have been reported.

But don’t be surprised if RiRi beefs up security after this one, Navy.