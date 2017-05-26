Ariana Grande Has Released an Official Statement on Manchester Arena Bombing

And from the pop icon herself, a message of hope, love and a pledge to return to Manchester for a special event in honor of the victims has emerged as well.

As more details emerge on the catastrophic Manchester Arena bombing after Ariana Grande ’s concert on Monday (May 22), so has more support and statements for the UK community affected by the deadly attack.

Posted to her Instagram and Twitter, the “Side to Side” songstress penned a lengthy love letter to her fans further expressing her condolences to the victims, families and the Manchester metropolis as a whole.

“There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better,” she wrote. “However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

Recent reports held that the 23-year-old would be covering funeral costs for the victims whose lives were tragically ended by the bombing. Further uplifting the UK community, she added her profound admiration for those coping with the event in inspirational and positive ways. And as previously iterated by her pop collaborator and hip-hop femcee Nicki Minaj, she’s declared that hate will not win. In fact, it will only fuel more love and support for her Manchester fans by way of a benefit concert planned specially for those affected from the attack.

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” she wrote. “I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”

She further detailed that once details were finalized, they would be shared with fans.

“We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy,” Grande concluded. “They will be on my mind and in my heart every day and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.”

Read the full statement in light of the Manchester Arena bombing and future plans below.