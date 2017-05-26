Bryson Tiller Released His Debut Album Early

Even though he’s kept his sophomore follow-up project under wraps as well, with a mere June 23 release tease, the Louisville crooner has had a surprising change of heart for fans.

Besides a few guest appearances with trap industry mates like Gucci Mane , R&B singer Bryson Tiller has kept himself below the radar after the release of his platinum-certified debut album, Trapsoul .

Announced first on Instagram and then at midnight sharp via Twitter, the “Exchange” singer dropped the full-length True to Self project on Friday (May 26), and just in time for a relaxed weekend listen. Without a doubt, Tiller’s early release was also excitedly received by unsuspecting fans, too. His Instagram post unveiling the album provided a little more context for its pretty self-explanatory title.

“When you are being true to yourself, you are completely honest with what you feel, deeply value, and desire,” the definition for the title reads. “It also means communicating your feelings wholeheartedly both with yourself and others, allowing your truth to flow through you and into the world.”

True to Self includes a lengthy track list of 19 singles, all without features. Released earlier in May, the T-Minus-produced “Somethin Tells Me” single can also be found at No. 19.

Tune in to Tiller’s highly anticipated sophomore undertaking below.