Nas Has Something Special for Lauryn Hill's Birthday

That includes her industry friends as well, like fellow hip-hop legend Nas , who sent his birthday love to her a day before her 42nd birthday on Friday (May 26).

Hip-hop icon and veteran Lauryn Hill has a bevy of rap artists, songwriters and soulsters championing her as one of music’s greatest inspirations and legends to date.

Posted to his Instagram, the Illmatic emcee shared an earlier photo of him with Ms. Hill while he sliced a cake in her honor. Though the Queens-bred rap idol is critically-acclaimed for his bars, he may know a thing or two about exercising those vocal cords, too.

“Singing Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder-style to my soul sister Ms. Lauryn Hill,” he wrote in the caption, “blessings and blessings love. (Free the Big Bro Lord).”

It’s refreshing to see such a long-lasting friendship between the industry mates as well following their 2012 tour together and their very first collabo on the 1996 track “If I Ruled the World.”

And from all of us at BET, Happy Birthday, L-Boogie!