Nas Has Something Special for Lauryn Hill's Birthday

'All Eyez on Me': The Tupac Biopic
Watch exclusive "All Eyez on Me" videos, highlights and original articles only on BET.com.
Hip-hop icon and veteran Lauryn Hill has a bevy of rap artists, songwriters and soulsters championing her as one of music’s greatest inspirations and legends to date.
That includes her industry friends as well, like fellow hip-hop legend Nas, who sent his birthday love to her a day before her 42nd birthday on Friday (May 26).
Posted to his Instagram, the Illmatic emcee shared an earlier photo of him with Ms. Hill while he sliced a cake in her honor. Though the Queens-bred rap idol is critically-acclaimed for his bars, he may know a thing or two about exercising those vocal cords, too.
“Singing Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder-style to my soul sister Ms. Lauryn Hill,” he wrote in the caption, “blessings and blessings love. (Free the Big Bro Lord).”
It’s refreshing to see such a long-lasting friendship between the industry mates as well following their 2012 tour together and their very first collabo on the 1996 track “If I Ruled the World.”
And from all of us at BET, Happy Birthday, L-Boogie!
(Photos from Left: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessy, David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns)
Watch exclusive "All Eyez on Me" videos, highlights and original articles only on BET.com.
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
COMMENTS