Here's Why Chance the Rapper Won't Be Running for President

Chance the Rapper is known for injecting political themes into his rhymes, but is there a possibility that he will take that genius and transfer it to an actual government position?

In his Ebony cover story titled "Chance for President?," he answered the question that has been on everyone's minds as of late, pointing out that he wants no part in American politics' seedy nature.

"I would never run for any office or government position," he said. "I'm not into it. I think politics is a reason why a lot of stuff doesn't get done. There's a lot of favors, and a lot of people are held back by their intentions of being re-elected or the things that they owe their party or constituents."

He continued, highlighting that he appreciates the freedom of being able to use his voice at his own discretion and timing, as an artist.

"I think when you're in my position as an artist, I can say what I want and talk about the issues that matter," he said.

While Chance isn't willing to take on the massive role, a few other majorly popular public figures see things a bit differently. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kanye West and Mark Cuban have all thrown their names in the hat for the 2020 presidency.

