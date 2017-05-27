Eminem And Justin Timberlake Have Already Helped Raise Over $2 Million For Manchester Attack Victims

Hip-hop is often the source of philanthropy during times of crisis and it’s the case remains the same with Manchester.

Earlier this week, a bombing attack at an Ariana Grande concert killed dozens of people and injured more. Resources have thus been needed to help heal and pay the medical bills for the injured.

Justin Timberlake and Eminem have stepped in and partnered with the British Red Cross in order to relieve some of the burden of the families and individuals affected.

Em and JT both took to Twitter to help spread awareness. So far, the British Red Cross has raised over $2 million, the ultimate goal, however they expected to hit that much later than they did. You can donate through the Just Giving page, here.

Check out Eminem and Justin Timberlake’s posts below.