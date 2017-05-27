Frank Ocean Cancels On Another Festival

We’ve gotten quite a bit of Frank Ocean’s music over the past couple of years, however seeing him live has been a bit of a challenge.

After cancelling headlining sets at Sasquatch! and Hangout festivals, the California singer has cancelled yet another headlining venture.

Ocean has reportedly let promoters at Primavera Sound know that he won’t be performing at their festival next weekend. Once again, Frank’s team stated that the reason for cancellation is due to “production delays beyond his control,” the festival said in a statement. “The artist has apologised and has reiterated his wish to come to Barcelona soon.”

Refunds will be issued to those holding a day ticket. These first few festivals Frank Ocean was slated to perform at were supposed to be his first since the release of 2016’s albums Blonde and Endless.

Since those LPs, FO has given us some hold over music until his next project. He appeared alongside Migos on Calvin Harris’ “Slide” and dropped the songs “Chanel,” “Lens,” and “Biking” featuring Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator.

Check out tweets from Primavera Sound regarding the cancellation as well as Frank Ocean's upcoming tour schedule below.