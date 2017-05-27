Irv Gotti Announces Major Murder Inc. Partnership

The media mogul revealed to his followers that Murder Inc has formed a parnership with his former business partners Kevin Liles and Lyor Cohen 's 300 Record Label.

Irv Gotti just took to Instagram to make a major announcement that he said could not wait.

"F**k it. No need to hold back announcing this s**t," he wrote. "Let's get it popping. MURDER INC has formed a Partnership with the guys who I had all my success with. With the guys who believed in my from Day 1. KEVIN LILES AND LYOR COHEN and there [sic] 300 Record Label. I'm beyond blessed and excited to be Smashing with my guys. Who truly know me. And understand me. I couldn't ask for better Partners."

Gotti went on to speak on the partnership in more detail and how grateful he is for the decision.

Take a look at his full explanation, below: