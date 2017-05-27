Irv Gotti Announces Major Murder Inc. Partnership

'All Eyez on Me': The Tupac Biopic
Watch exclusive "All Eyez on Me" videos, highlights and original articles only on BET.com.
Irv Gotti just took to Instagram to make a major announcement that he said could not wait.
The media mogul revealed to his followers that Murder Inc has formed a parnership with his former business partners Kevin Liles and Lyor Cohen's 300 Record Label.
"F**k it. No need to hold back announcing this s**t," he wrote. "Let's get it popping. MURDER INC has formed a Partnership with the guys who I had all my success with. With the guys who believed in my from Day 1. KEVIN LILES AND LYOR COHEN and there [sic] 300 Record Label. I'm beyond blessed and excited to be Smashing with my guys. Who truly know me. And understand me. I couldn't ask for better Partners."
Gotti went on to speak on the partnership in more detail and how grateful he is for the decision.
Take a look at his full explanation, below:
See what Gotti is bringing to the table with BET in the video, above.
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal)
Watch exclusive "All Eyez on Me" videos, highlights and original articles only on BET.com.
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
COMMENTS