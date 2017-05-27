The Weeknd Brings Drake Out During His Toronto Tour Stop

The Weeknd 's Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 tour made its Toronto stop last night (May 26) and fans were in for a treat as the "I Can't Feel My Face" crooner brought out one of their hometown heroes for a surprise performance.

To the pleasure — and shock — of the packed Air Canada Centre, Drake made his way onto the stage, where he performed a set including "Fake Love' and "Gyalchester."

Take a look at the moment, below: