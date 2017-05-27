BET Experience 2017!

The Weeknd Brings Drake Out During His Toronto Tour Stop

The crowd had no idea.

Published 2 hours ago

The Weeknd's Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 tour made its Toronto stop last night (May 26) and fans were in for a treat as the "I Can't Feel My Face" crooner brought out one of their hometown heroes for a surprise performance.

To the pleasure — and shock — of the packed Air Canada Centre, Drake made his way onto the stage, where he performed a set including "Fake Love' and "Gyalchester."

Take a look at the moment, below:

This all serves as a pretty nostalgic full-circle moment as Drake was once in talks to sign The Weeknd to his label, OVO. However, once he refused the offer, The Weeknd quickly became one of Drizzy's most fierce competitors in music. It's always a good look to see two thriving artists supporting one another.

Get the latest on Drizzy in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photos: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

