Migos And Lil Yachty Reveal Their Hip Hop GOATS

The hip-hop G.O.A.T. debate can get tiresome, however if you ask the hottest out of Atlanta right now, they may come up with some answers that make the discussion more interesting.

During NME’s “Band vs. Band” segment, Migos and Lil Yachty sat down and discussed repping Atlanta, what cars they have and who they believe is rap’s greatest of all-time.

Offset kicked things off and said one of the kings of his hometown is the best. “For me, personally I could give it to [André 3000], man,” he offered the discussion. Takeoff followed, picking a new school artist. “Since you said 3K… Kendrick Lamar,” he continued.

Then Quavo decided to give his pick, and chose someone more commonly brought up in these types of debates. “I kind of respected the fact that my mans Jay Z is the greatest rapper right now, bro,” he added. “Straight up. You can’t mess with Jay when it’s time to come play.”

Yachty, who played host to the discussion, gave the final pick. Even though he was wearing a shirt with Jay Z’s face on it, which he showed off after Quavo gave his pick, Lil Boat decided to choose someone else.

“I ain’t gonna lie, though, I’m giving it to Kendrick, man,” Yachty said.

Check out the full interview below. The G.O.A.T. debate starts at around the 5:50-mark.