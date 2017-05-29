August Alsina Shares Cryptic Instagram Message, Asks Fans For Prayers

While the heartthrob R&B crooner remained relatively active on social media, however, his latest post is causing some alarm among his fans. Alsina is calling upon the presence of prayer for what appears to be a trying time for the “No Love” singer.

August Alsina has disappeared from the music scene lately, especially after the release of his sophomore album This Thing Called Life two years ago.

On his official Instagram account, Alsina shared a black-and-white photo of himself with an obscurely-written caption about the “dis-ease” he’s been struggling with.

“I've been living my life in so much dis-ease that I've literally created it within myself” he begins in the post. “God has invested something inside of me, but I am not afraid of this Agony because I know that God pulls us back to shoot us FORWARD.”

He then sends fans a heartfelt reminder to always nurture not only their physical and beings, but their spiritual ones as well.

“A beautiful face will fade, a beautiful body will too fade, but a beautiful soul is that FOREVER,” he concluded. “I have so much to share, until I do... Please say a prayer.”

This wouldn’t make the first time that the 24-year-old has needed such support from fans, as was the case in May 2015 when he underwent laser treatment for an unspecified eye disease causing him blindness in his left eye. While he’s yet to update fans on the status of his disease or the true meaning behind his recent post, we’ll be keeping prayers up for Alsina as requested in the meantime.

See what he’s asking of fans below.