Allow Meek Mill to Explain Why Drake's 'Back to Back' Diss Is on His Playlist...

By now, we’ve all come to accept Young Money megastar Drake’s “Back to Back” diss track against MMG rap heavyweight Meek Mill as the official finale of their now-nonexistent industry friendship and longstanding rap beef.

The Dreamchasers founder blasted the anti-Meek record from his Lamborghini Aventador car stereo while whipping around an unidentified city in a Snapchat post captured by The Shade Room. The writing from the clip reads, “I play this for motivation, Back 2 back aventadors.”

According to several other Drizzy smash hits that Meek’s been caught turning up to lately, the DC4 rap star seems to be raking in all the motivation he can get. Kicking off a petty start to 2017, Meek partied it up with his entourage to Drake’s “One Dance” hit single shortly after Queens raptress Nicki Minaj, Drizzy’s labelmate and Meek’s ex-girlfriend, announced their breakup. As February rolled around, Meek was then captured jamming out to the More Life artist’s chart-topper, “Fake Love,” following Drake’s testament to never rekindle their former friendship.

