Watch a Very Pregnant KeKe Wyatt Tell a Fan She Doesn't Want Her Man

What she also brought along was her ring, which was fittingly used to remind one fan who must have thought Keke was getting a little too personal with her man that she’s happy right where she’s at.

One of soul, gospel and R&B’s golden voices Keke Wyatt took one of her 2014 love melodies, her band and a pregnant belly all to the front of the stage recently at a concert performance, wooing fans from the beginning of the crowd and beyond.

In a fan’s view video clip, the Soul Sista artist performs her hit “Fall in Love” in a trendy get-up and neatly arranged braids. Grooving her way down to a squat, she appears to catch eye contact with an audience member in the front of the crowd as she continues crooning the track for the rest of her fans. After hitting one of the song’s highest notes and returning her eyesight to the crowd, she jokes with the fan’s significant other, also present in the front of the audience, that there’s nothing to see or suspect there.

“That’s your man?” she interjects before holding her hand up to flash her ring. “I got my own, I got my own — we got nine babies. That’s alright! I don’t want him.”

The soon-to-be mother of nine told no lies either, as it was recently reported that she and her entire family are excited to welcome the latest addition into the family. Explaining that she comes from a large family herself, she added that one baby doesn’t stop any show and that she’s continued to travel and perform despite being with child. With that said, it’s safe to say that the R&B veteran has eyes for one man and one family only.

Many blessings on your new bundle of joy, Keke! See her memo to the fan below.