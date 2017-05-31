Prayers Up: August Alsina Reveals He's Battling Liver Disease

On Monday, singer August Alsina cryptically asked his fans for their prayers and support for his "dis-ease," without revealing much more about what's going on in his life. The message left his fans plenty worried, so a day later, the 24-year-old revealed that he is suffering from liver disease. He opened up about his recent health struggles during on his Instagram when he shared a conversation he had with Jada Pinkett-Smith about his illness.

Alsina captioned the first of two videos, "Sat down with my favorite person on planet earth to have one of the most HEALING conversations.. I hope it's as healing for you as it was for us. I pray that you not only hear me but you FEEL me. This shall soon come." In the second video, Alsina said, "I have a liver disease where my autoimmune system is fighting itself. The reality is that I’m sick all the time." He adds, "I don’t really like to talk about it because I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy. Don't treat me like I'm a f*cking cancer patient, because I'm not." See both clips in their entirety below:

Clearly Alsina is going through a very difficult time, but his bravery and honesty despite it is undeniably admirable. See August in easier times with 106 & Park, above