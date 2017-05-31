Floyd Mayweather Has a Serious Bone to Pick With the Rap Industry...

And while he wouldn’t be the first to share his critique, five-division world boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. is specifically concerned with the current state of hip-hop’s drug craze.

There hasn’t been a hip-hop era yet that has flown with flying colors past criticism and commentary for some of its major generational artists.

On Tuesday’s (May 30) Whoolywood Shuffle Memorial Day Weekend special broadcast with DJ Whoo Kid, the undefeated champ let out some scorn for rap music’s lean toward drug glorification with the shift of the culture.

“Music has changed — drastically,” he responded to Whoo Kid, who also mentioned his favor for Atlanta trap rap star Future. “And a lot of times when music changes — as we get older — we don’t change with the music. So, you have to understand rap has [taken] a heavy turn.”

But it’s not just the sound and lyrics that have evolved, Mayweather explains, it’s the type of drugs that are being lauded in the current rap culture as well. He added that, in the beginning, marijuana was the only substance receiving a nod from rap stars.

“Now it’s OK to be a junkie,” he stated. “I mean this is crazy that it’s OK to O.D. on drugs, it’s OK to take any drugs now, it’s OK to be a junkie. And the legendary rappers like to stick to what they talk [about]. When you go back and really listen to the legendary rappers, this is timeless music. Guys like Biggie, guys like Pac — timeless music.”

It’s not like Pretty Boy Floyd to make such commentary without specific references, but he didn’t reveal the names of the drug-obsessed artists anyway. He did, however, make mention of his social media rival 50 Cent.

“Even like 50 Cent,” he said. “He didn’t get a lot of certain awards, but I didn't understand why when at one particular time he was in a lane of his own.”

Despite all of his success reigning in the boxing ring, Mayweather is still brushed up well on the rap scene, especially after the extension of his The Money Team collective into the music industry. Artists from the West Coast and Canada territory are just two of the four listed on the Mayweather Promotions subsidiary’s music roster. Still, it might have been ironically interesting to see how Future’s music would work out on TMT’s roster if that signing ever came to materialize, too.

Listen to Money Mayweather’s thoughts on hip-hop’s latest craze below.