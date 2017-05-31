You'll Want to Read Nas's Open Letter on Donald Trump and Racism

However, there’s still much to be said about the former reality star’s chair in the White House and its intersection with racism, a point he’s expanded through a letter that all of America should be opening from the envelope.

As one of hip-hop’s legendary and lionized voices in rap and the socio-political sphere as well, a Donald Trump presidency is peanuts to an elephant when it comes to Nas .

Shared via Mass Appeal, the Queens, New York-bred emcee makes an analogous entrance as he begins the letter, alluding to former NFL star and controversial convict. As a Black man, he states, it’s difficult finding peace unless you disconnect from America’s racial climate — especially in lieu of its corrupt policing and justice practices against Black America.

“There are blacks suffering from mental illness just like whites suffering from mental illness, except that whites who suffer from mental illness and have interactions with the cops, they end up living,” he declared. “Blacks, we get killed. So if you want to sit back and ignore all that, go the O.J. route. Just remember, even he got dealt with at the end of the day.”

Segueing into his thoughts on Trump, Nas unexpectedly stated that he doesn’t pay attention to politics as of right now for quite obvious reasons.

“For what? There’s no reason,” he asked. “For me, it doesn’t make any sense. We all know a racist is in office. People can talk their sh**. Comedians can sound racist. People can go through their moments of that sh**, but when you have the responsibility of being President and you carry on like that, you send a strong message to people outside of your group that they ain’t worth sh**.”

As a voting citizen, Nas also touched on his skeptical attitude toward electing people into political power. Should he choose to vote again, he said, there’s no pressing need to keep his focus on political news because it’s always been clear who to vote for or against. His stance, he added, is on the micro-level, as he’s focused more so on everyday citizens like you and me. And as an adult who is more conscious of the effects that politicians have on the nation, he’s far more responsible.

“My way of addressing these issues is through my work,” he wrote. “Whatever president may be in office doesn’t affect my work directly. The way he affects people is what affects me. I observe what’s going on and that goes into my creative process. The person himself, I’m not caught up with. I don’t even have time for Trump or Pence. I don’t give a f**k.”

Sending a kudos to President Barack Obama for his game-changing presidency, he concluded by declaring the same sentiment he’s been expressing since his 2002 “I Know I Can” smash single. As for everyone else, it’s time for less “lippin’,” and more action.

Read the letter in full here.