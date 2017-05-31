Nicki Minaj Teases New Track With Yo Gotti Called 'Rake It Up'

'All Eyez on Me': The Tupac Biopic
It looks like Nicki Minaj is getting ready to take over our eardrums.
On Wednesday evening, the Young Money fenced took to Instagram to tease a brand new track she’s featured on called “Rake It Up” wth Yo Gotti, announcing that it drops tomorrow at midnight.
“Dropping tomorrow. MIDNIGHT. EST. @yogottikom ft. The Barbie #RakeItUp, that's a diff type of clarity right there on dat Barbie chain man. Yikessssssss!!!!” she captioned the clip, which also features Quavo in the mix. “Quavo gettin his Cameo L. Jackson on."
Interestingly, Yo Gotti very recently dropped a new song with Meek Mill called "Top Lookin Down," so maybe Nicki is trying to steal a little of her ex's thunder?
Regardless, we'll be able to hear the full track Thursday night at midnight.
