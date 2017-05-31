Safaree's Clapback at a Fan After This Photo With Remy Ma Is Ruthless

'All Eyez on Me': The Tupac Biopic
When music producer and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Safaree made a cozy spot for his thoughts in the middle of the femcee rap beef between Remy Ma and his former flame Nicki Minaj, it certainly wasn’t out of the ordinary.
But after a fan shared cornball commentary for Safaree’s photo with his ex-girlfriend’s rap nemesis on her 37th birthday, he swiftly clapped back with the harshness.
In the picture, we see Rem standing between her husband Papoose and Safaree while the men pose to savage taste. The “Burner” artist penned a special happy birthday message to her along with the flick, a move that many pointed out as shade considering Remy’s “shETHER” bars about Safaree penning Nicki’s bars and his portrayal of such a close relationship with her.
“Been flying [all day], but I gotta say Happy Birthday to my girl, [Remy Ma],” he said in the caption. “Make sure you and [Papoose] are listening to ‘Paradise,' okay!!! It will have y’all in a good mood. Love y’all! STRAIITTT!”
Among a slew of disgruntled responses from fans, Safaree targeted his own cringe-worthy reply at one corn-emoji-happy user.
“Hey, take those corns and shove ‘em up ya mother’s p***y,” he commented.
Ouch. See his corn-confiscating clapback in the post below.
