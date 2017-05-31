Safaree's Clapback at a Fan After This Photo With Remy Ma Is Ruthless

But after a fan shared cornball commentary for Safaree’s photo with his ex-girlfriend’s rap nemesis on her 37th birthday, he swiftly clapped back with the harshness.

When music producer and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Safaree made a cozy spot for his thoughts in the middle of the femcee rap beef between Remy Ma and his former flame Nicki Minaj , it certainly wasn’t out of the ordinary.

In the picture, we see Rem standing between her husband Papoose and Safaree while the men pose to savage taste. The “Burner” artist penned a special happy birthday message to her along with the flick, a move that many pointed out as shade considering Remy’s “shETHER” bars about Safaree penning Nicki’s bars and his portrayal of such a close relationship with her.

“Been flying [all day], but I gotta say Happy Birthday to my girl, [Remy Ma],” he said in the caption. “Make sure you and [Papoose] are listening to ‘Paradise,' okay!!! It will have y’all in a good mood. Love y’all! STRAIITTT!”

Among a slew of disgruntled responses from fans, Safaree targeted his own cringe-worthy reply at one corn-emoji-happy user.

“Hey, take those corns and shove ‘em up ya mother’s p***y,” he commented.

Ouch. See his corn-confiscating clapback in the post below.