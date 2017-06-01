This Is Hands-Down the Craziest Tupac Tattoo Ever

While there’s dozens of fans with his face inked on their skin for a lifetime, we must admit that a particularly detailed portrait of Pac by Black Ink Crew star and tattoo artist Kevin Laroy takes the cake.

In addition to being one of the best-selling music artists, most impactful industry icons and most glorified rap legends to date, Tupac Shakur and his likeness is also one of the most ever-present tattoo inspirations of several die-hard hip-hop fans worldwide.

The overwhelmingly gifted ink artist posted a clip of his skills to his Instagram and even revealed the rather surprising recipient of the tattoo.

“That time my mom let me tattoo Tupac on her,” he wrote in the caption.

The tight-shot photo of Pac is just one of many where he rocks a simple black hat, black T-shirt and an assortment of gold chains around his neck. The tattoo is perfected down to the very last detail of Pac’s charmed, lip-biting smug. But that’s not the only celebrity tattoo he’s absolutely nailed on his subjects. Thumb through the Dallas native’s Instagram and you’ll also find that he’s mastered pictures of another rap legend, Notorious B.I.G., Hollywood great Will Smith, rock-and-roll mogul Elvis Presley, King of Pop Michael Jackson and many more.

See one of his greatest works that does every bit of justice and honor to Pac, as a permanent tattoo should, in the video below.