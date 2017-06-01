BET Experience 2017!

Things Got Really Awkward Between Meek Mill and Jeezy at a Nightclub

Whew! That was a fast one.

Published 1 hour ago

Philly’s MMG rap star Meek Mill has been having his share of turn-ups lately at club appearances and studios alike.

But after posting up next to Atlanta rap vet Young Jeezy recently, Meek may want to pay much closer attention to his surroundings after a hilarious exchange.

With Jeezy’s 2008 track “Put On” blasting in the background, a video taken by an onlooker shows Meek and Jeezy’s friendly exchange while standing beside each other. Anyone who has ever been to a club or a venue of the nature knows how tough it can be competing with the boisterous music that overpowers most conversations. The two men attempted such a challenge anyway and accidentally leaned in at the same time, causing them to almost bump lips. Luckily, just a split second before contact, they pulled away and were able to finish whatever conversation they were engaged in.  

Maybe try chopping it up after the club next time, fellas.

See the hilarious interaction in the video below.

Meek Mill & Jeezy almost kissed 💀💀

A post shared by Our Generation Music (@ourgenerationmusicco) on

Written by Diamond Alexis

(Photos from left: Prince Williams/Getty Images)

