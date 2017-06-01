Did Rich Homie Quan Just Incriminate Himself?

Now that Power 106’s The Cruz Show ’s latest interview with him has become available, however, it probably wasn’t the best idea to spill the personal contents of his travel bag while such touchy legal proceedings are underway.

Atlanta rap star Rich Homie Quan ’s recently emerging legal struggles aren’t panning out too well after his Saturday (May 29) arrest in Georgia, which have now materialized into a felony drug possession charge for marijuana.

In the filmed morning radio segment, J Cruz candidly asks the “Flex” rapper about what he’s carrying in his Louis Vuitton messenger bag after explaining that he travels lightly on his radio interview days. Quan opens and sifts through the bag, pulling out a Du-Rag, a pair of black headphones and a travel kit. When Cruz probes further about what’s in the kit, Quan unzips its contents to reveal toothbrushes and percocets organized in a small, plastic baggie.

As the hosts chide in on the surprising discovery, he passes the pills over to Cruz and they joke about its street value, which Quan confirms is about $8 dollars a pill.

“I basically use them on the plane, so I make sure I eat good,” he explains regarding his usage of the pain-reliever pills. “You can’t take one on an empty stomach — you’ll be throwing up.”

He further explains that after about three meals, he pops one and gets in a good sleep to wake up “feeling like a new man.” Oh, and allow him to add that they’re great for bedroom stimulation as well. While there’s no harm done to his case and no charges related to Percocet usage, such a reveal wouldn’t be the safest amid Quan’s current federal drug charge that poses a potential threat of 30 years.

Check out what he carried in his daily travel supply in the video below.