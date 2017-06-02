Big Boi, Killer Mike and Young Jeezy Slaughter the Competition in New ‘Kill Jill’ Video

Allow one-half of Outkast and Atlanta hip-hop heavyweight Big Boi to reintroduce himself. But this time, he's doing it with the help of two other industry veterans and lethal lyricists Young Jeezy and Killer Mike as the trio order out a rap hit list for “Kill Jill.”

With a moniker like Killer Mike, you can only imagine the viciousness of the track’s first verse with the raptivist’s touch on it.

As the visuals plot ensues, we’re first introduced to the silent setting of an Asian mafia-style show, complete with geishas and a piercing melody. Killer Mike’s bounce-worthy verse sends us outside with a Black American flag and two melanin-magic ladies assisting the scene. When Jeezy’s turn arrives, his visual debut is accompanied by a tailoring vixen keeping his fresh fit and presence as sharp as his bars on the verse. The finale verse, saved for Big Boi, is dangerously packed with not only fire lyricism, but a ferocious wild lion that brings the visualized idea of “Kill Jill” to life. Throned in a quiet room decorated to a king’s caliber, Big Boi is officially back in hip-hop power and authority.

