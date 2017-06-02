Big Sean Is Low-Key One of Hip-Hop's Biggest Philanthropists

With the release of Big Sean ’s fourth studio undertaking I Decided , a high-end collaboration with lifestyle brand Puma and a gracious hand held out during Flint’s water crisis, the world was able to witness the 2017 voyage of a rap underdog’s rise to the top .

In another act of outright selflessness, the Detroit-bred Sean Don is steadily uplifting the rest of the world’s underdogs, too, such as homeless Wayne State students in his hometown.

As reported by Daily Detroit, the “Bounce Back” artist’s Sean Anderson Foundation shelled out $15,000 to Wayne State University’s HIGH (Helping Individuals Go Higher) Program that will help homeless students or those struggling with housing to get back on their feet. Though the assistance is reportedly short-term, SAF aims to lead students into long-term stability and obtain their degrees.

The nod to the city’s youth comes just a few months after his Mogul Prep venture that will guide students who wish to break into the back end of the music industry. Similar to his latest philanthropic move for Wayne State students, Sean used his foundation to help fund the task-initiative project that offered courses, interviews and training for several showbiz roles outside of a recording artist career.

Another big kudos to you, Big Sean!