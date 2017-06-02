Brandy Reportedly Fell Unconscious During a Flight, Was Rushed to Hospital

The site reports that the flight was headed to New York from LAX, but before it reached beyond the gate, she passed out as surrounding flight attendants and other passengers attempted to aid. Thereafter, paramedics swiftly responded and took her off of the plane, TMZ adds, after flight staff contacted the L.A. City Fire Department. Fortunately, sources claim that Brandy returned to stable condition as she was treated by paramedics and has been taken to the hospital.

Representatives from her camp have not yet released information on her condition nor what led to the fall out. In the meantime, BET is sending many prayers and wishing a speedy recovery to Brandy.