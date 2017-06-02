This Video of Jay Z Faking a Conversation With Kevin Hart Is Comedy Gold

But when you do, there’s a chance he might be faking it for an impromptu photo op as he hilariously did with comedy icon and film star Kevin Hart.

Besides his fellow Hollywood elites and devout fans, it’s just not every day that you find Brooklyn’s hip-hop and business mogul Jay Z cracking smiles all willy-nilly in front of invasive paparazzi and flash-happy photographers.

In a video making its rounds on social media, Jay and Kev are buddied up at the 2017 NBA Finals down at courtside. It appeared as though they were having an actual conversation before Jay’s request that sent them both into a fit of laughter. And the Roc Nation emperor made sure the photographers didn’t miss a beat while he and Hart did.

“Take a picture while we joking!” he hilariously instructed the photogs. As the humorist and acting sensation he is, Kev even grabbed his stomach to fake a hearty chuckle in the photo op. (Oh, come on, we’ve all been there!) And we must say, Jay's gesture was just perfect for a Real Husbands of Hollywood cameo next, wouldn’t you say?

See behind the scenes of the hilarious faux photo op and one person's suspicion in the video below.