Are You Ready for Drake and DJ Khaled's New Project?

"To the Max" officially has a release date.

Published 2 hours ago

DJ Khaled's having the year of his life. Aside from enjoying his newfound fatherhood, the hip hop mogul's been dishing out some pretty major collaborations featuring the likes of Beyoncé, Jay Z, Rihanna — which is coming soon — and now, the latest to join the impressive list is Drake.

Taking to Instagram, Khaled gave his fans a little treat by posting the cover art to his new project, "To the Max," featuring Drizzy, which was, of course, executive produced by his toddler son Asahd.

"To the Max" will be officially released on Monday, June 5, at 6:00 a.m. EST.

It's safe to say Khaled's pretty stoked about this one. Leading up to the announcement, he made a couple of posts to tease his fanbase and Team OVO, alike.

Roll on, Monday morning!

See what else Drake has up his sleeve in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)

