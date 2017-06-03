Pusha T Pens Open Letter to Heart-Wrenching Viral Sensation Lil' J

While the toddler's words resonated with thousands around the world — 200,000 and counting, to be exact — one person who was moved to do more was rapper Pusha T , who took the time to penn an open letter in response to Lil' J's plea.

It took the heartbreaking words from 6-year-old St. Louis native Jeffrey "Lil' J" Laney to get the masses to pay attention to the alarming gun violence rates in the area.

In the toddler's video, which was posted to his mother's Facebook page on May 15, he explained the anxiety he'd experienced since his mother's 16-year-old cousin was shot to death in a drive-by while waiting outside of school back in April.

Since its initial posting, the video has garnered more than 210,000 views, with one coming from King Push, himself.

The Bronx native spoke with Mic about just why Lil' J's words touched him.

"It sort of shocked me that a 6-year-old was so well-spoken about violence," he said. "Watching him try to get his point across and basically pleading with the world — I was like, 'You can't ignore this.'"

Following his own sentiment, the "Mercy" MC took to Instagram to publish a lengthy open letter addressed to Lil' J, and it covers all bases of how he felt.

"Hi my name is Terrence 'Pusha-T' Thornton. I saw your video and I'm really sorry that you are having to deal with people shooting guns and hurting others where you live," he started the letter. "A lot of people can't imagine how hard it is being a kid where you are from. If I were you, I would be scared too."

He went on to commend the now viral sensation for stepping up and spreading awareness.

"I thought it was very brave of you to speak up and try to help your family, friends, and community," he wrote. "There [are] a lot of 6yr olds all over the United States who are scared just like you and guess who their Super Hero is...YOU!!"

Read his letter, in full, below: