Mario's Mother Has Passed Away

“Your soul lives forever beside mine,” he captioned under a pic on IG.

Published 1 hour ago

Mario’s mother has reportedly passed away.

The R&B singer/songwriter took to Instagram late Friday night (June 2) to announce that his mom Shawntia Hardaway died.

“Your soul lives forever beside mine,” Mario captioned under a split picture of him and his mother. “We love you Shawntia Hardaway. I love you eternally.”

A cause of death has not been publicly released as of yet. Previously, the singer had been pretty forthcoming about his mom’s addiction to heroin. In 2007, Mario participated in an MTV documentary called I Won’t Love You to Death: The Story of Mario and His Mom. During the doc, Mario attempts to help his mother beat her addiction.

BET sends its condolences to Mario’s family during this time of hardship.

