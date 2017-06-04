BET Experience 2017!

Watch Solange Hit Those High Notes In the Bathroom Mirror

Watch Solange Hit Those High Notes In the Bathroom Mirror

The singer doesn't need a stage to put on an amazing show.

Published 6 hours ago

Solange Knowles doesn't need a studio, or even a stage, to show off her vocal talents to the world.

The 30-year-old songstress posted bathroom selfie video taken just before she hit the stage in Houston, singling a few  a capella bars to warm up her chords.

Knowles captioned the video, "Last time I was in Houston for a show, I did a bathroom mirror tour after. Starting off at 'the flat' singing MJ flat, off too many dem frozen mojitos. the ppl outside thought I was peeing for a long time. sorry to the ppl."

See her jaw-dropping talent, below:

That's what we call raw talent.

See how Solange and her older sister made history last year with BET Breaks, above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Webby Awards)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music