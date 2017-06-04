Watch Solange Hit Those High Notes In the Bathroom Mirror

'All Eyez on Me': The Tupac Biopic
Solange Knowles doesn't need a studio, or even a stage, to show off her vocal talents to the world.
The 30-year-old songstress posted bathroom selfie video taken just before she hit the stage in Houston, singling a few a capella bars to warm up her chords.
Knowles captioned the video, "Last time I was in Houston for a show, I did a bathroom mirror tour after. Starting off at 'the flat' singing MJ flat, off too many dem frozen mojitos. the ppl outside thought I was peeing for a long time. sorry to the ppl."
See her jaw-dropping talent, below:
That's what we call raw talent.
(Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Webby Awards)
