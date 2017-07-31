Boosie Badazz's Brother Allegedly Stole Over $300K From His Bank Account

But cash is pretty thick, too, and, according to reports, it could be the cause for bad blood between Baton Rouge’s hip-hop hometown hero Boosie Badazz and his brother, Taquari Hatch .

As much as they may aggravate, peeve and provoke us, there’s one age-old adage that family trees everywhere should hang onto: blood is thicker than water.

As reported by TMZ, Boosie filed a report with police that his Capital One bank account had been robbed of up to $361,000.

The site claims to have the official police report filed from Boosie, and it names Hatch as the culprit for over 12 wire transfers to different individuals. In addition to one of these transfers allegedly totaling over $80,000, the report also allegedly reveals that Hatch phoned up Capital One customer service and pretended to be Boosie. His slip-up, which tipped off fraud department alarms, was when he made mention of his wife — which Boosie does not have.

Consequently, Hatch was reportedly arrested on identity theft and fraud charges. But according to him, the media is spinning things completely in the wrong direction and he’s maintaining complete innocence among it all.

“We see how social media tries to play out all the time,” he said in a video addressing the allegations. “Trolling, that doesn’t bother me and all of that s**t. I see it all the time. But there’s no peace of mind like knowing that you’re innocent.”

Hatch added that “for the people that matter” to him, the truth would soon reveal itself and it would take “a little time for [him] to clear [his] name.” Not to mention, he said, that computer IP address evidence doesn’t lie.

Boosie has yet to officially address the allegations. However, we hope for his family’s sake that Hatch’s name can be cleared sooner than later.

See his response to the bank bandit scandal in the video below.